Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mamata ‘Didi’ sends sweets, flowers to ‘Tarique bhai’ after landslide win in Bangladesh elections

    Earlier, Mamata, often referred to as ‘Didi’, congratulated the citizens of Bangladesh as well as ‘Tarique Bhai'.

    Published on: Feb 15, 2026 11:35 AM IST
    By Aryan Mudgal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly sent flowers and sweets to Bangladesh Prime Minister-elect and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman after his party’s ‘historic’ victory in the recently concluded general elections.

    Earlier on Friday, Mamata congratulated the citizens of Bangladesh as well as ‘Tarique Bhai’. (File Photo)
    Earlier on Friday, Mamata congratulated the citizens of Bangladesh as well as ‘Tarique Bhai’. (File Photo)

    BNP Media Cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman accepted the gifts during the evening at the party chairman's political office in Gulshan, Bangladesh’s state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

    Earlier on Friday, Mamata, often referred to as ‘Didi’, congratulated the citizens of Bangladesh as well as ‘Tarique Bhai’ and conveyed greetings to the neighbouring nation ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

    "My hearty congratulations, Shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy. Wish that our relations with Bangladesh be always cordial,” she posted on X.

    • Aryan Mudgal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aryan Mudgal

      Aryan Mudgal is part of the digital news team at Hindustan Times. He likes reading and writing about Indian politics, national issues, and global affairs. When he is not at his desk, he can be found binge-watching comfort shows and listening to music.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest USA vs NED Live Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Mamata ‘Didi’ Sends Sweets, Flowers To ‘Tarique Bhai’ After Landslide Win In Bangladesh Elections
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes