Mamata ‘Didi’ sends sweets, flowers to ‘Tarique bhai’ after landslide win in Bangladesh elections

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly sent flowers and sweets to Bangladesh Prime Minister-elect and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman after his party’s ‘historic’ victory in the recently concluded general elections. Earlier on Friday, Mamata congratulated the citizens of Bangladesh as well as ‘Tarique Bhai’. (File Photo)

BNP Media Cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman accepted the gifts during the evening at the party chairman's political office in Gulshan, Bangladesh’s state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

Earlier on Friday, Mamata, often referred to as ‘Didi’, congratulated the citizens of Bangladesh as well as ‘Tarique Bhai’ and conveyed greetings to the neighbouring nation ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

"My hearty congratulations, Shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them. For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy. Wish that our relations with Bangladesh be always cordial,” she posted on X.