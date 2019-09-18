Mamata Banerjee runs into PM’s wife before boarding flight to meet Modi

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:27 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife at the city airport before boarding her flight to New Delhi and they exchanged pleasantries.

Jashodaben was leaving the city after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand, a close source said.

“It was a chance meeting and they exchanged greetings.

The chief minister also gifted her a sari,” the source said.

Banerjee is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Wednesday in New Delhi, during which she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state.

Jashodaben had on Monday offered puja at Kalyaneswari temple at Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district of West Bengal. Asansol is around 68-kilometre from Dhanbad.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 05:27 IST