Mamata Banerjee’s political histrionics halted by Supreme Court: Smriti Irani

Claiming lawlessness in West Bengal, textile minister Smriti Irani has said that the Supreme Court had halted the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s “political histrionics”.

“The political histrionics of Mamata Banerjee were brought to a screeching halt by the Supreme Court. The nation is grateful that the Supreme Court has directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to present himself before the CBI,” Irani said.

She said that the Supreme Court’s order directing Kumar to present himself before the CBI in Shillong, only certified that there was lawlessness in the state.

“One needs to look at the aspect that Rajeev Kumar was directed to appear before the CBI in a mutual place, that is, Shillong, thereby certifying that there exists a state of lawlessness in Bengal,” she said.

“The anarchist chief minister intervened in the process of collection of evidence by officers upon whose instructions officers were heckled and manhandled, detained, their families harassed, their homes surrounded,” she said.

Today, I am assured that apart from the BJP, 20 lakh poor victims of the chit fund scam will join us to convey our gratitude to the Supreme Court, which has ensured under its orders that a free and fair investigation takes place,” she said.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 16:37 IST