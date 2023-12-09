close_game
News / India News / Mamata Banerjee seeks meeting with PM Modi over stoppage of MGNREGA funds

Mamata Banerjee seeks meeting with PM Modi over stoppage of MGNREGA funds

Dec 09, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Mamata alleged that money has not been transferred from the central government for the work that has already been done under the MGNREGA programme.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that she has requested time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) funds disbursal when she will be visiting Delhi from December 18 to 20.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (File)

"I am going to Delhi between 18th-20th December. I have written to the Prime Minister seeking time to meet him on these dates. I have mentioned that I would like to meet him with some MPs on the disbursement of funds for the 100-day work scheme," CM Mamta Banerjee said speaking to reporters on Saturday.

She alleged that money has not been transferred from the central government for the work that has already been done under the MGNREGA programme.

"Moreover, money has not been transferred for the work that has already been done under the 100 days work scheme," she said.

Mamata charged that if other states are receiving money from the central government, why is it stopping the flow of money to West Bengal?"

"They have also not given their dues. They have also stopped our share of money for health, houses, roads, and hospitals. We don't want their money but our share. If every state is receiving money, why are we not getting it? That is why we sought time from him," she said.

The Chief Minister also warned that if the Prime Minister does not agree to meet her any day between December 18 to 20, she will do "what needs to be done."

"If he allots time (for a meeting) then it is okay. But we will be going to Delhi for sure. We will be leaving for Delhi on December 17. We will be waiting for him to give us time on December 18, 19 and 20. If he does not budge, we will do what needs to be done," she said.

Sign out