Mamata brings up ‘cut money’ again, asks villagers not to pay for govt schemes

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:19 IST

Continuing her tirade against ‘cut money’ or bribe in exchange for government welfare schemes, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said at an administrative review meeting in Hooghly district that people in villages should not pay local panchayats for offering any service under government schemes.

Reacting to reports that people in some villages had been asked to pay for maintenance of water pipes installed by panchayats, Banerjee said, “The government does not charge for water anywhere in the state. The public works department must take over these projects. Panchayats don’t have to be involved in water supply.”

Banerjee was addressing the meeting at Gurap in Hooghly district. Panchayat minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee was present at the meeting.

Going a step ahead, Banerjee said, “I am aware that some people collect money saying it is required to run our party. Let me be very clear that TMC gathers its own funds. It does not collect money from people in this manner.”

“I am sure my message is reaching those who are involved in these activities. In our party 99.99% people are honest. Only .01 % people are dishonest. I am asking people not to pay anyone for any benefit under any government scheme,” Banerjee said.

