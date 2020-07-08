e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mamata gives reason why no migrant worker left Bengal. It’s a dig at Centre

Mamata gives reason why no migrant worker left Bengal. It’s a dig at Centre

The chief minister took a dig at the central ruling party and said that it didn’t come to any aid when its South Kolkata president and his mother tested positive for coronavirus recently.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
         

No migrant labour left West Bengal because the state government cares for its people, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said during an event on Wednesday.

“Show me any state that gives 100% free ration for a year,” she said. The chief minister took a dig at the ruling party at the Centre and said that it didn’t come to any aid when its South Kolkata president and his mother tested positive for coronavirus recently.

“The BJP office didn’t help even when he asked. I took the initiative and got them admitted to the hospital,” the chief minister said.

 

Banerjee drew a comparison between Prime Minister’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme and state government-led Swasthya Sathi scheme.

“In Ayushman Bharat, they (Centre) will give only 40 percent, and take the whole credit. Swasthya Sathi is giving 100 percent help to people,” she said.

On Saturday, Banerjee tweeted saying the state government has implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and the devastation caused by super cyclone Amphan.

“Proof lies in West Bengal’s unemployment rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5%, far better than that of India at 11%, UP at 9.6% & Haryana at 33.6%, as per CMIE,” her tweet read.

West Bengal is among the top ten states in the country affected by coronavirus. As of June 8, the state has reported a total of 23,837 coronavirus cases of which 15,790 patients have recovered. The number of Covid-19 fatalities i West Bengal stand at 804.

tags
top news
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
CBI files 2 cases in custodial deaths of father, son in Tamil Nadu
CBI files 2 cases in custodial deaths of father, son in Tamil Nadu
Hunt for UP gangster Vikas Dubey intensified after he was spotted near Delhi
Hunt for UP gangster Vikas Dubey intensified after he was spotted near Delhi
Jharkhand CM self isolates after state minister tests positive for Covid-19
Jharkhand CM self isolates after state minister tests positive for Covid-19
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In