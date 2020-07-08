Mamata gives reason why no migrant worker left Bengal. It’s a dig at Centre

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:42 IST

No migrant labour left West Bengal because the state government cares for its people, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said during an event on Wednesday.

“Show me any state that gives 100% free ration for a year,” she said. The chief minister took a dig at the ruling party at the Centre and said that it didn’t come to any aid when its South Kolkata president and his mother tested positive for coronavirus recently.

“The BJP office didn’t help even when he asked. I took the initiative and got them admitted to the hospital,” the chief minister said.

Banerjee drew a comparison between Prime Minister’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme and state government-led Swasthya Sathi scheme.

“In Ayushman Bharat, they (Centre) will give only 40 percent, and take the whole credit. Swasthya Sathi is giving 100 percent help to people,” she said.

On Saturday, Banerjee tweeted saying the state government has implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and the devastation caused by super cyclone Amphan.

“Proof lies in West Bengal’s unemployment rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5%, far better than that of India at 11%, UP at 9.6% & Haryana at 33.6%, as per CMIE,” her tweet read.

West Bengal is among the top ten states in the country affected by coronavirus. As of June 8, the state has reported a total of 23,837 coronavirus cases of which 15,790 patients have recovered. The number of Covid-19 fatalities i West Bengal stand at 804.