Mamata kicks off election campaign with virtual rally

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:19 IST

Gujarat cannot rule all states in the country and Trinamool Congress (TMC) will return to power through a historic victory in the 2021 Bengal assembly polls, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at a virtual rally on Tuesday. Flagging off her election campaign a year before the polls, Banerjee focused her attack solely on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre.

Banerjee did not name Prime Minister Narendra Modi or home minister Amit Shah, but referred to Gujarat, their home state, instead.

Calling the BJP “outsiders,” she talked of Bengal’s heritage and pride. “Gujarat will not rule Bengal. There is a conspiracy against our government. I faced a lot of humiliation in life. I am not a machine. I have feelings. I will not tolerate this. Remember that an injured tiger can be dangerous,” Banerjee said in her 75-minute address.

Banerjee was addressing the TMC’s biggest annual show — a public rally in Kolkata in memory of the 13 youth Congress workers killed in police firing in Kolkata on July 21, 1993. In view of the pandemic, giant screens were installed in public places and TMC offices across the state.

Banerjee accused BJP of using money to win state elections and overthrow opposition governments in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. She accused the Centre of introducing “kaala kanoon” (dark laws) and destroying India’s economy and democracy.

The chief minister made an array of promises such as free ration, medical treatment and free education to the underprivileged. She said that Bengal has surpassed other states in many fields, including poverty alleviation.

Last year, the rally was held after the BJP had won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats. This time around, the BJP has set an agenda to win 200 of the 294 assembly seats.

“Don’t think that people have forgotten how you (BJP) want to divide people using the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians are all citizens of India,” said Banerjee.

“Railways, Air India, Coal India Limited et al are being sold off. I am sorry that you are in power at the Centre. If Gujarat has to rule all states then what is the use of the Election Commission of India, the judiciary, the other parties? Let there be one party and a Presidential form of government,” said Banerjee.

“I invite those who joined other parties to return. I am inviting dedicated youths to join us and work on the field. We want the next line of leadership,” said Banerjee.

The BJP dismissed Banerjee’s claims, while the Congress and the CPI(M) also attacked her.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “In 2019, her party dreamt of seeing her as prime minister, but we won 18 seats. This is her last martyr’s day speech as chief minister. In 2021, we will give permission for the rally but it will be reduced to a street corner meeting,” said Ghosh.

The BJP also welcomed five public personalities from different fields, including Mehtab Hossain, former captain of the Mohun Bagan and East Bengal football teams, into its fold on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am predicting that in 2021, Banerjee will have to seek help from the Congress and CPI(M) to survive. She is shaken by the BJP,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Md Salim, CPI(M) politburo member and former Lok Sabha member, said, “Banerjee is making tall promises while her government has failed to control the pandemic, stop looting of ration and generate employment.”