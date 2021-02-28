Mamata to join hands with BJP again in case of hung assembly in Bengal: Yechury
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that the Trinamool Congress has to be defeated first to stop the communal bandwagon of the RSS-BJP, and claimed that the TMC might rejoin the NDA to form the government in West Bengal in case of a hung assembly.
Terming the ongoing political tussle between the TMC and the BJP as a "mock fight", Yechury alleged that the saffron party is using money from the PM CARES fund, set up to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, to "buy" leaders during the time of elections.
"The farmers at the Singhu border in Delhi are fighting against the (Narendra) Modi government's anti-people policies. If farmers who provide us with food can put up such a gallant fight, we too can do it here," he said.
"This grand alliance of the Left and the secular forces will fight to defeat the corrupt TMC government and the BJP in the state, will fight for a better Bengal," Yechury said while addressing a joint rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata ahead of the assembly election in West Bengal.
The CPI(M) leader alleged that the Mamata Banerjee administration is doing the same to youths what the Narendra Modi government is doing against the farmers.
"Many people ask me what we would do in case of a hung assembly. I tell them to direct their question to the TMC as they are in the best position to answer it.
"The TMC has been part of NDA (for several years) since 1998. It was part of the NDA government (at the Centre). In case of a hung assembly, I am confident that the TMC would join hands with the BJP to form the state's government," he said.
"All the secular forces have to fight together to defeat the TMC and the BJP in Bengal. Once we stop this communal juggernaut in Bengal, we will stop it in the country also," Yechury said.
He claimed that the BJP and the TMC are using religion to divert attention from the problems being faced by the people of the country and the state.
Criticising the BJP for attacking several other political parties, especially the Congress, over the issue of dynasty politics, Yechury wondered how Union Home Minister Amit Shahs son became the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
"The BJP talks about corruption and dynasty politics. A stadium is named after Narendra Modi. Amit Shah's son is an office-bearer in the cricket association," he said.
"In the name of the corona, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a fund (PM CARES Fund), and that money is being used to buy and sell leaders during elections," he said.
A number of leaders from various parties, mainly the ruling TMC, have joined the saffron camp ahead of the West Bengal assembly election.
The CPI(M) general secretary asserted that West Bengal is headed for a triangular fight in the coming assembly polls as the Left-Congress electoral alliance is a formidable contender against the TMC and the BJP.
Elections to the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases. The first and last phase of polling will be held on March 27 and April 29 respectively. Votes will be counted on May 2.
In August last year the government extended his tenure for another six-month effective from September 1, 2020 to ensure continuity in the leadership on income-tax matters during the Union Budget 2021-22. Accordingly, he was due to retire on February 28, 2021.
The accused claimed that they had found the tiger's carcass in the forest area of Diwuri some time ago. Instead of informing forest officials they skinned the carcass to earn money and were going to sell it on Saturday when they were caught
