Man accused of killing wife, dies after falling from roof in Kolar: Police

A 38-year-old man, who was accused for killing his wife on August 2, has died after falling from the terrace of a house in Kolar district, an officer said adding that the police is also probing into the matter as a case of alleged suicide.

Chamarajpet police inspector K Manjunath said the accused, identified as Tabrz Pasha, had murdered his wife, identified as Fatima, in Chamarajpet. Pasha and Fatima were married for nine years and had two children.

“The couple had been embroiled in a long-standing family dispute, with a pending divorce case in court. During the confrontation on August 2, Pasha stabbed Fatima in a fit of rage. Following the murder, he fled the scene and turned off his phone to avoid detection. However, Pasha went live on Facebook, describing the murder before turning off his phone,” he said.

He further said that Pasha was hiding in a mosque in Kolar and later took shelter at his aunt’s house in Kolar. The Chamarajpet police had formed three teams to track him down. On Monday, one of the teams found his hideout but before they could arrest him, he allegedly jumped off the roof of his aunt’s house.

“Pasha jumped from the second floor of his aunt’s house the day before we arrived. His body was discovered early Tuesday morning by a passerby. Police are probing, if the death was suicide,” Manjunath said.

He further said that the Kolar rural police have registered a case under BNS section 194 (unnatural death report), and the investigation is ongoing. He also said that Pasha was previously charged with chain snatching by the Cottonpet police station in 2019.