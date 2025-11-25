Mumbai, Faheem Ansari, acquitted in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, can take up any job that does not mandate a police clearance/character verification certificate, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. Man acquitted in 26/11 terror case can take up job not needing police clearance: Govt to HC

The government's submission came a day before the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks, which claimed the lives of 166 persons and left more than 300 others injured.

Ansari moved HC in January, seeking a police clearance certificate to enable him to drive an autorickshaw for his livelihood.

In September, the government told the high court that Ansari was still under watch as he is suspected of being an active member of a banned terror outfit, and hence his application seeking the certificate was rejected.

On Tuesday, additional public prosecutor Amit Palkar submitted a list of jobs that mandate a clearance character verification certificate from the police.

As per the list, the certificate is required for all government, semi-government and municipal body jobs.

The certificate is also mandated for RTO badge and permit, for jobs in schools and colleges and for security guards.

Private companies can request the police for character verification from the police, as per the list.

Palkar said Ansari can take up any job that does not mandate or require a police clearance/character certificate.

He sought the court to hear the matter in chamber as the police had submitted a confidential report about Ansari's association with the banned terror outfit.

The bench agreed and said it would take up the plea for hearing in chamber later this week.

Ten Pakistani terrorists launched a series of coordinated attacks at vital places in the city, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Taj and Oberoi hotels in south Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

As many as 166 persons lost their lives and several others were injured in the attacks that lasted around 60 hours.

Nine of the terrorists were killed.

In May 2010, a special court convicted lone Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was captured alive, but acquitted the two Indian men accused in the case - Fahim Ansari and Sabauddin Ahmed - noting a lack of evidence.

The duo was accused of being co-conspirators and aiding and abetting terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in conducting the dastardly attacks.

Their acquittal was upheld by the Bombay High Court and later by the Supreme Court too.

Ansari was, however, convicted and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in another case of Uttar Pradesh. He was released from jail after he served the sentence.

In his petition, Ansari said his application for the certificate was refused on the grounds that he was accused of being a member of a terrorist outfit.

He claimed the decision was "arbitrary, illegal and discriminatory" as the same violated his fundamental rights for livelihood.

"The petitioner is legally entitled to engage in gainful employment, free from any legal blemish or barriers," the plea said.

Just because Ansari was tried in the 26/11 terror attack case, it cannot act as a blanket ban that disentitles him from availing job opportunities, especially when he has been acquitted by all courts, the plea added.

Ansari sought a direction to the authorities to issue him a police clearance certificate.

As per the plea, after being released from jail in 2019, Ansari secured a job at a printing press in Mumbai, but that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thereafter, he got a job at a printing press in Mumbra . However, since the income was low, Ansari applied for a three-wheeler autorickshaw license, which he got on January 1, 2024.

Thereafter, he applied for the mandatory Police Clearance Certificate , which is mandatory for plying an autorickshaw for commercial purposes.

When he did not receive any response, Ansari filed an application under the Right to Information Act, wherein he was informed that the certificate could not be issued to him as he was accused of being a member of LeT.

According to the prosecution, Ansari and Ahmed had prepared maps of the city and handed the same to the alleged conspirators and masterminds of the attack in Pakistan.

The sessions court, while acquitting them, however, noted that better maps were available online.

