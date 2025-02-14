Menu Explore
Kerala man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year old daughter

PTI |
Feb 14, 2025 02:52 PM IST

The child revealed the crime at a therapy session at her school one day ago, which is how it was discovered.

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter on several occasions when her mother was not at home in this south Kerala district, police said on Friday.

a father in this area of south Kerala has been detained for reportedly raping his 15-year-old daughter many times while her mother was away from home. (Hindustan Times/representative )
An officer of Kulathupuzha police station said that the crime came to light when the girl disclosed it during a counselling session in her school a day ago.

The school informed the police which arrested the father on the same day and booked him for various offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.


