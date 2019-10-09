Request for onion in chowmein results in fight. Customer in hospital

india

A man and his daughter, who had gone pandal-hopping in Bengal on Tuesday night, landed in hospital after they were beaten up by a roadside foodstall owner simply for demanding onion in the chowmein they ordered.

The incident took place in front of a community puja pandal in Jibantala of South 24 Parganas district, about 45 km to the south of Kolkata.

Sachin Roy, 53, and his daughter Surabhi Roy, 28, were admitted to Canning subdivisional hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

“The father and daughter wanted onion in the chowmein they ordered from a roadside stall. However, the vendor refused to provide it saying its price has zoomed. When they insisted, an altercation followed. The vendor attacked the duo and even beat them up with a hot iron ladle,” said Habul Acharya, officer-in-charge of Jibantala police station.

After the assault, the father-daughter duo was rushed to the hospital. A complaint was lodged at the police station.

However, Acharya did not reveal the identity of the vendor. “He is on the run. We are looking for him,” said the officer.

Every year, stalls selling a variety of fast food ranging from kathi rolls to Chinese snacks do brisk business during the pujas in Bengal.

Over the past few weeks, the price of onions has shot up in retail markets in the state. What used to sell for about Rs 30 a kg, now sells at anywhere between Rs 60-70.

Untimely rain that hampered onion production in Nashik in Maharahstra has been blamed for the vegetable’s high price that is so intrinsic to food all over the country.

