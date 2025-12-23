Man assaulted by off-duty Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport suffers nasal fracture

A SpiceJet passenger who was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport on Friday said that a CT scan has now confirmed a displacement of his left nasal bone. On Saturday morning, Dewan shared another post accompanied by a video of the alleged accused captain Virender Sejwal, which he described as the accused “looking at me lying on the floor, covered in blood, and probably realising the gravity of the situation for the first time.”((Screengrab/X/@ankitdewan))

The complainant said he is now seeking justice in the matter.

Dewan reportedly said he has submitted a written complaint to the Delhi Police and learned through media reports that an FIR has been filed.

"I have nothing more to add at this stage. To know what happened, kindly refer to my X posts. Currently, I cannot comment further as I have sent a written complaint to the Delhi Police for necessary action, and understand from media reports an FIR has been registered. I am right now focusing on my health, and a CT scan today showed a "displaced fracture of left nasal bone". I hope I get justice in the matter," Ankit Dewan told news agency ANI.

The Delhi Police on Monday said based on Dewan's complaint received via email, a case has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. An investigation is underway, they said.

Dewan's social media post

Dewan alleged that he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal near the security area of Terminal 1 of the airport on December 19.

“Virender Sejwal was getting frisked at the Security Check while continuing his verbal spat with me. There, he told the CISF guy "main issko maar ke aata hu" (I'll come back after hitting him). My wife who had already cleared security check through the ladies line, heard it clearly. But did CISF take any preventive action? No,” Dewan wrote on X.

He claimed the assault caused him to bleed and traumatised his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the encounter.

“Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi?” Dewan also wrote on X.

The police had said they had not received a formal complaint and only became aware of the incident after Dewan's post surfaced on social media platform X.

Off-duty pilot's response

"Capt. Virender Sejwal was travelling as a passenger. He was not on flight duty, nor was the incident connected in any manner to his professional responsibilities. It was a purely personal matter between two passengers, Sejwal's lawyer said in a statement, according to ANI.

"Distorted social media portrayal is based on a one sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts. Mr. Ankit Dewan has selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict and attempting to sensationalize a settled issue. Whereas castiest remarks were made against Capt Sejwal, and absolutely unfathomable threats were made to female members of his family including a child," the statement claimed.

"The situation escalated into a physical altercation in which Capt Sejwal was also hurt; he also sustained injuries during the scuffle. CISF personnel intervened promptly, repeatedly told Mr. Dewan to calm down and stop abusing, yet he refused to relent and continued his misconduct in their presence," it added.

What happened?

According to Dewan, the altercation began when he objected to certain staff members allegedly cutting the queue at the security checkpoint.

He alleged that the pilot verbally abused him before the physical attack.

Air India Express issued a statement, saying it is aware of the incident involving an employee who was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time.

The airline has removed the pilot from official duties with immediate effect, pending an internal investigation.

Police officials said they will examine the matter based on the complaint and available evidence, including CCTV footage from the terminal.