Man attacks wife with acid after argument over visiting her brother

india

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 01:01 IST

Infuriated over his wife’s insistence on visiting her brother on the Hindu festival of festival of ‘Bhai-dooj’ and subsequent arguments over the issue for several days a man in Agar-Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly attacked his wife with acid while she was asleep in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Mehatpur village in Susner police circle of Agar-Malwa district, 200 kilometers Northwest of Bhopal.

The 25-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries in her face was admitted to a local hospital from where she was referred to a hospital in Ujjain in view of her serious condition. The husband is absconding, said police.

Susner police station in charge Vivek Kanodia said, “The couple had an argument over the issue of the woman’s insistence to visit her brother’s place on Bhai dooj, again on Monday night. It was about 2.30 am when the accused poured acid on his wife while she was asleep. We have booked the husband under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326A (Acid attack) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, he is absconding.”

Under Section 326A if the accused is proved guilty in the court he may undergo a minimum imprisonment of 10 years.

As per National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report- 2017 released recently, there has been an increase in the number of acid attacks from 223 in 2016 to 244 in 2017. Seven cases were reported from Madhya Pradesh in 2017.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 01:01 IST