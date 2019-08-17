Man beheads daughter for resisting rape: Police

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:59 IST

GORAKHPUR

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for beheading his 19-year-old daughter in Gorakhpur’s Gola area after she allegedly resisted his attempts to rape her, police said.

SSP Sunil Gupta said the man “beheaded his daughter and dumped her head and body in separate drains” on July 26. “The mutilated head and body have been recovered and sent for autopsy. A case was lodged for murder and rape under relevant sections on Saturday, following which the accused has been arrested,” he said.

The case came to light after the woman’s elder sister, who is married and lives separately, asked her father where she was because she did not visit her on Raksha Bandhan. The father then confessed he had killed her because of her “bad character”. The sister lodged an FIR on Saturday.

The police said the man had also confessed that he raped his daughter several times in the last two years.

The woman used to work at a mall in the city to stay away from her father and had come home on leave. According to the police, he confessed that on July 26, when she tried to resist his rape attempt and threatened to inform the police, he killed her.

Neighbours said the man appeared to be traumatised and would often scream at night. His wife died 15 years ago, after which he raised his daughters by selling grains on a cycle in the city.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 23:59 IST