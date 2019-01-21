‘Man called to say he will attack Arvind Kejriwal’: Delhi CM’s personal security officer tells cops

The personal security officer of Arvind Kejriwal has said he received a call from a man from Vikaspuri, saying he will attack the Delhi chief minister, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

The officer told the Delhi Police about the call, according to ANI. The agency added other details could be recovered as there was no caller ID installed on the phone.

Arvind Kejriwal has been attacked in the past with ink, shoes, slippers and fists.

In November last year, a man had thrown chilli powder at the chief minister inside the Delhi Secretariat, one of the most protected buildings in the national capital.

The incident drew condemnation from the AAP, which accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating these attacks. The BJP denied the allegations.

Last week, a man aspiring to be an IAS officer was detained for allegedly sending an email to Delhi chief minister’s office threatening to kidnap the AAP leader’s daughter.

The chief minister’s office received two to three emails a week before, in which the anonymous sender had threatened to kidnap and harm Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita.

