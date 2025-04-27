Menu Explore
Man carrying gold worth 1.91 crore arrested at Delhi airport

ANI |
Apr 27, 2025 03:54 PM IST

Upon X-ray screening of the passenger's baggage, suspicious images were observed. A check on the DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector) revealed no beep sound.

A male Indian passenger carrying two kilograms of gold bars worth approximately 1.91 crore was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi, as per the Customs.

A passenger was caught at the Delhi airport carrying 2 kgs of gold(AP)
A passenger was caught at the Delhi airport carrying 2 kgs of gold(AP)

An official statement said that the passenger arriving from Dubai to Delhi by flight number SG-6 on April 25 was intercepted based on profiling at the exit of the green channel.

Upon X-ray screening of the passenger's baggage, suspicious images were observed. A check on the DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector) revealed no beep sound from the passenger. However, a detailed examination of the baggage resulted in the recovery of 2 kilograms of gold bars, it added.

The intercepted passenger (40), a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, was found carrying gold valued at approximately 1.91 crores, the official said.

Further action is being taken as per Customs law, they said.

On April 8, an Iraqi national arriving from Baghdad was intercepted by Customs officers at Delhi's IGI Airport and seized 1203 grams of assorted yellow metal, silver-coated jewellery, suspected to be gold, from his possession.

Follow Us On