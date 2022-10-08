Man charred to death in electric wire in Belagavi, case filed against power company: Police

A 36-year-old man was charred to death and his body was found in an agricultural field in the forest zone of Khanapur taluka in Belagavi district, about 500 km from Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ramachandra Andare, said the police, adding that he had been reported missing for over four weeks.

A live electric wire was found on the body and the police have registered a suo motu case against Hubballi Electric Supplying Company (Hescom), said an official in the know of the developments.

Andare, who was residing in Lakkebail area of Khanapur taluk, was missing for the last 26 days, said police. “His family had lodged a missing complaint with the Khanapur police after he did not return from the field after work,” said a police official.

A farmer from the taluk found the body and alerted others who then informed the police. The police then informed HESCOM officials who disconnected the power supply on the line. Police and forensic department confirmed the charred remains was of missing Andare and handed over it to his family after completion of procedure at the mortuary.

There have been several complaints against HESCOM over fallen live electric wires that pose a hazard to villagers and animals in the region which the electricity company had allegedly ignored.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 306 against assistant executive engineer of Hescom, Khanapur sub-division of .