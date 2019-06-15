Man drowns wife for refusing to have sex with occultist: Cops

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly drowned in a river here by her husband for refusing to have sex with a tantrik (occultist), police said Friday.

According to police, the incident took place Thursday. The woman’s husband and the occultist have been nabbed by police.

Police said the crime was witnessed by the victim’s teenage son, who screamed for help when the woman’s husband, Maanpal, was executing his plan. The victim’s brother alleged that the accused had warned his son that he would meet the same fate if he tried to rescue his mother.

SSP Akash Kulhari said victim’s brother Rajesh Kumar, in a complaint, said his sister had called him two days ago, urging him to intervene. Initially, the matter appeared to have been resolved but Thursday the events took another twist when Maanpal persuaded her wife to accompany him to a nearby river and pushed her into it, he told police.

After executing the plan, Maanpal and the tantrik, identified as Santdas Durga Das, swam across the river, fleeing to neighbouring Badaun district.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 02:10 IST