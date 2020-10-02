Man electrocuted in Dehradun while urinating near electric pole

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:09 IST

A 37-year-old labourer was allegedly electrocuted in Dehradun on Thursday evening while urinating near an electric pole, police said.

This is the second case of electrocution in the state in a week.

Amarjeet Rawat, in-charge Raipur police said the deceased identified as Rajveer Singh, was a labourer.

“Around 6 pm, we got information that one labourer had died due to electrocution. We immediately rushed there and came to know that he had gone to urinate near an electric where he got electrocuted and died on the spot,” he said.

Rawat said the deceased hailed from Moradabad in Uttara Pradesh and used to work in Dehradun as a labourer. “We have sent the body to the mortuary. Post mortem of the body will be conducted on Friday,” he said.

Rajneesh Aggarwal, chief engineer Garhwal zone of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) said he has directed superintending engineer (SE) of the area concerned to submit a report to him by Friday.

“The SE has himself gone to the spot and by morning he will apprise me regarding what actually happened there and what led to the electrocution of the labourer. Based on his report, further action will be taken in the matter”

On September 25, a man was electrocuted when a high-tension wire fell on him in Haldwani area of Nainital district.

On September 27, taking cognisance of the incident, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Following the inquiry, the state government on September 30 issued orders for suspension of five officials of UPCL for dereliction of their duties.