Man fined over ₹1 lakh for bike ride violations in Odisha
A man selling water storage drums on his bike has been fined a whopping ₹1,13,500 by transport department officials in southern Odisha district of Rayagada for a slew of violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.
Officials said Prakash Banjara, a youth from Amarpura village in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, was selling water storage drums on his bike when he was caught by traffic police during an inspection at DIB Square in Rayagada town. Traffic inspector Judhistir Lenka found the rider without a registration number and helmet.
Banjara was fined ₹5,000 for using vehicle without registration, another ₹5,000 for not possessing valid driving licence, ₹2,000 was imposed for not having insurance papers, ₹1,000 for not having helmet while a whopping fine of ₹1 lakh was imposed over sale of vehicle by dealer without a registration number.
The bike has been detained at Rayagada Town Police station and the man has been asked to deposit the penalty amount.
With deaths due to road accidents rising in 2020, the Supreme Court Committee on road safety during a recent review had expressed its concern. As per the state transport department, Odisha saw 27.5 per cent rise in fatalities due to road accidents during September and October 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
Last month, Rajya Sabha MP N Bhaskar Rao was fined ₹500 in Rayagada for not wearing a helmet during a motorcycle rally taken out to mark BJD's annual function.
In August last year, a Royal Enfield Bullet owner in Bengaluru was fined a massive ₹57,200 for 101 cases of traffic violations including 41 cases of riding without a helmet, 28 cases of pillion not wearing a helmet and 10 cases of using mobile while riding.
