Man gets 12 years imprisonment for raping 4-year-old girl

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Telangana court sentenced a man to 12-years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 4-year-old girl.
A Telangana court on Monday sentenced a man to 12-years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 4-year-old girl in January this year.

The First Additional District Judge Court at Nalgonda found the 54-year-old man guilty under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed fine of Rs 10,000, a release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

According to the prosecution, the accused raped the girl on January 26 after luring her to his room on the pretext of giving chocolate as she went out from her home in Bhongir town to attend nature’s call.

Following a complaint filed by the girls parents, he was arrested.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:13 IST

India News