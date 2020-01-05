e-paper
Home / India News / Man held for killing wife, 2 kids in Bihar

Man held for killing wife, 2 kids in Bihar

The incident took place at Goat village under Bajpatti police station area during the wee hours, when all the victims were asleep, the police said.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 02:44 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Villagers, who gathered outside the house after children screamed for help, found three bodies lying in a pool of blood.
Villagers, who gathered outside the house after children screamed for help, found three bodies lying in a pool of blood.(File photo for representation)
         

A 42-year-old man hacked his wife and six-year-old son to death and strangulated six-month-old daughter in Sitamarhi district on Saturday, police said.



Sitamarhi SP Anil Kumar said, “The accused was arrested on the basis of information given to police by villagers”.

The accused first hacked his wife and then killed his son, when he tried to raise an alarm. When his daughter started crying, he strangulated her as well, Kumar said.

Two other children of the accused, who were asleep in other room, managed to escape, said Kumar . “A sharp-edged weapon, which was used in crime, has been recovered from the spot,” he added.



Police said they had started recording statements of the family members in order to ascertain the exact reason behind the accused taking such a drastic step. Meanwhile, police booked the man under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and have sent the bodies for autopsy.

