Man held for raping 16-year-old daughter for one year in Dehradun

In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter for one year and giving her birth-control pills to prevent pregnancy in Dehradun, police said on Monday.

The accused was arrested and the survivor was rescued by police on Saturday after receiving information about the same from members of child welfare committee (CWC), added police officials.

According to a police official pertaining to the investigations while speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The survivor, a student of class 10 and her younger sister used to live with their accused father in an area of Dehradun. Their mother passed away about five years ago.”

“Her ordeal started about a year ago, when the accused first raped her in the house. He had then threatened her to not to reveal the incident to anyone and continued to commit the heinous crime more for than a year,” he said adding, “He also gave her birth-control pills and threatened her against informing it to anyone.”

Afraid of dire consequences, she didn’t tell the incident to anyone but informed one of her school teachers. That’s when an official of Tehri Garhwal district administration came to know about the crime.

“The officer finally informed the CWC which told local police station concerned about it which then rescued both the girls and nabbed the accused on Saturday. During the counselling before the authorities concerned, the girl narrated her ordeal. Both the girls are now at a city-based girls’ shelter home,” said the official.

Confirming the incident, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun, Nivedita Kukreti said, “Police acted as soon as it got the information.”

“The accused was presented before the court on Monday which later sent him to jail. So far in the investigation, it has been found that he raped the elder daughter. The younger one was saved. Also, the girl had undergone medical examination for which the reports are awaited,” she said.

