Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Kerala

A 63-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Thalayolaparambu in the district, police said Sunday.

Yusuf from Muppathadam in Ernakulam district was arrested in Thrissur on Saturday, they said without divulging further details.

The accused had left Thalayolaparambu recently when he came to know that the police have started investigation into the case based on a complaint.

He has been charged underProtection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 18:34 IST