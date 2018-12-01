Man held in Delhi 11 years after raping minor girl

A man was arrested 11 years after he reportedly kidnapped and raped a minor girl in Delhi’s Kapashera , police said Friday. Mohammed Akhtar, who committed the crime in 2007 and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, was held Thursday, they said. In June 2007, a man filed a complaint in Kapashera police station alleging that his 14-year-old daughter had been kidnapped by Akhtar, said A K Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime). The girl was rescued from Bihar and handed over to her parents, but Akhtar managed to escape, he said.

In May 2008, Akhtar was declared a proclaimed offender and in 2014, a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest, police said. On Thursday, police received information that Akhtar would come to Samalkha to meet someone. Police laid a trap and the accused was apprehended.

Akhtar told police that he had changed his name to Anand after the incident and was hiding in Gurgaon, Noida and Bihar. He worked as a private taxi driver, Singla added.

