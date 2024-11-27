Man assaults wife months after she withdrew similar charge, arrested

Kochi: The victim in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, which was later quashed by the Kerala high court on the joint plea by her and her husband, has now once again accused her spouse of physical abuse, police said on Tuesday. The fresh incident of alleged physical abuse came to light on Monday night when the victim was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital with injuries on her face and neck. (HT PHOTO)

Twenty-nine-year-old Rahul, a native of Pantheerankavu, was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court - 3 in Kozhikode after the police booked him on charges of attempt to murder and domestic violence, said an official.

The fresh incident of alleged physical abuse came to light on Monday night when the victim was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital with injuries on her face and neck. The accused reportedly fled the hospital after admitting her. The attending doctors later informed the police, officials said.

“The woman had initially refused to lodge a complaint against the husband. But later, after her parents arrived from Ernakulam, she filed the complaint stating that she was assaulted by him following an argument over the food she cooked. We have arrested him and he was produced in court,” the officer said.

Earlier in May, the woman, a native of Ernakulam, had told the police and the media that she was beaten and tortured by her husband within days of their marriage over dowry demands. A report by the doctor who treated her back then also bore evidence of the assault. But within hours of the case being lodged against him, the accused fled to Germany, where he was employed.

However, in June, the woman claimed that all the accusations levelled against her husband were fabricated and false.

In a video uploaded on the social media, the woman had sought forgiveness from her husband and his family and regretted telling “lies” before the police and the media. She also claimed that she told the “lies” on the directions of her parents.

Prior to that, the woman had accused the police in Pantheerankavu, where her matrimonial house is located, of not registering a case of attempted murder, despite her complaint clearly stating that her husband tried to strangulate her using a mobile phone charging cable.

On October 25, the high court quashed the case against Rahul and his family noting that the complainant had acknowledged the settlement of a matrimonial dispute, allowing the couple to live peacefully.