Man kills uncle, aunt on suspicions of practising witchcraft

Aug 15, 2019

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his elderly uncle and aunt on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Patamda Basti of East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shivlal Tudu, has been arrested. Police said Tudu hacked Oping Tudu, 70, and Koki Tudu, 65, to death by sharp weapons.

“We arrested Shivlal Tudu on Tuesday and also seized an axe and a sickle used in killing the couple. The victims’ bodies were sent for autopsy. A case has been lodged against the accused on the basis of complaint filed by grandson of the victims,” said Rajesh Kumar, Patamda PS officer-in-charge (OC).

“Tudu’s wife was not keeping well for the past few months. His son too had died two years ago. He suspected the tragedies befell his family due to evil spell cast by his uncle and aunt, who, according to him, practise witchcraft... He was in an inebriated condition and killed both his uncle and aunt in a fit of rage,” added Kumar.

According to villagers, Tudu many times threatened to kill his uncle and aunt, accusing them of practising black magic.

“On Monday night he came drunk and quarrelled with his wife while his three children were sleeping. His wife fled to brother-in-law’s house while he went to his uncle’s house nearby,” a villager, not willing to be identified, said.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:41 IST