Man lynched in Bengal on suspicion of being a child lifter

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:30 IST

A man was lynched in of Asansol in Bengal’s West Burdwan district on Wednesday morning on suspicion that he was a child lifter.

The incident happened in Salanpur area of Asansol around 6:30 am.“Police have started investigation to find out the culprits. The man was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. We are trying to establish the identity of the victim,” said Abhishek Gupta, deputy commissioner, zone 1, Asansol Durgapur police.

The incident was the second instance since the state assembly passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill 2019 on August 30, where the victim died. Three other victims of attempted lynchings managed to escape death.

On Wednesday, police rushed to the spot, about 225 km away from Kolkata, but the victim died on the way to the hospital.

The locals even attacked the police when they went to rescue the victim.

On Tuesday night, a mentally challenged man was tied up to a tree and beaten up in a village in Cooch Behar about 700 km to the north of Kolkata. However, he was rescued by the police.

Just four days after the Mamata Banerjee government got the Bill passed in the assembly to prevent lynching, a person was killed inside a doctor’s clinic at the heart of Berhampore town.

On September 4, Khabir Sheikh (32), a mason, died after he was thrashed by unidentified persons inside a clinic where many doctors have their chamber. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

On September 3, a 25-year-old youth Dharma Singh was beaten mercilessly by locals in Baniapara village under Rajganj police station in Jalpaiguri district on suspicion of being a child lifter. The mob also vandalised a police vehicle when cops went to rescue the man.

On September 8, another man was beaten up in Hirapur area in West Burdwan district. The police managed to rescue him but angry locals injured three civic police volunteers who went to rescue him.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 13:30 IST