Mayawati alleges CJP Gen-Z movement has been hijacked by political parties
BSP chief Mayawati alleged the CJP Gen-Z movement has been hijacked by political parties, while backing peaceful efforts to resolve youth and student issues.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Gen-Z movement had been hijacked by various political parties.
In a post on X, the BSP chief said there were not just one but numerous such examples in the country, due to which people were feeling that the CJP’s Gen-Z movement—addressing the burning issues of the country’s youth, unemployed, and others—had been hijacked by various political parties, and as a result, the grand dreams that were shown to the youth and students during the Jantar Mantar movement had now become more political than independent, entangled in serious doubts.
However, the BSP has always had complete sympathy and concern, especially regarding the essential demands of Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha. Henceforth, all BSP state units are directed to meet with the relevant officials in their respective states and regions to actively work toward resolving their problems through peaceful means, she said.
In accordance with the BSP’s discipline, party members shall not engage in sit-ins, protests, or movements, and instead preserve the strength and energy of their body, mind, and resources for the elections, so that by forming our own government based on ‘sarvajan hitaya va sarvajan sukhaya’—to realise the dreams of the truly revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the true messiah of crores of Dalits and other marginalized people—a permanent solution can be found to all the sorrows and troubles of Gen-Z, Gen-Alpha, and the entire society, just as has been demonstrated through the four BSP governments in UP, she said.
At the same time, if the police had taken timely and appropriate action during the Gen-Z Jantar Mantar movement, a serious incident like the one involving Sanjay Azad would not have occurred; however, now there must be the strictest possible legal action against the accused in this case, or else the BSP will not hold back in such matters either, she added.
Swatantra Bhardwaj, 21, and others allegedly attacked a man named Sanjay Azad, 38, who had accompanied his 14-year-old daughter to the protest on June 23. Azad, a Dalit person, suffered severe injuries to his head but an FIR was lodged the same day at Parliament Street police station only under BNS sections 115(2) (causing simple hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint). Bhardwaj has been arrested.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, at the political bureau in Lucknow. An Alumnus of Ramjas College, Delhi and the University of Delhi, he has covered politics in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for three decades and has written extensively on Dalit and OBC politics. He travelled across Uttar Pradesh to cover the panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with writing on development issues, governance and public policy has done crime reporting, including Maoist activities in Bihar as well as activities of gangsters in East Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Party gang active on UP- Bihar border, dacoit gangs in Bundelkhand region and Sand Mafia active in various districts of UP. Has done investigations and reporting exposing multi-crore NRHM scam in UP, Nutrition scam, Medicine supply scam, irregularities in the flood management projects, weapon smuggling and human trafficking on Indo- Nepal border. He highlighted the deaths of children due to encephalitis in the districts of East Uttar Pradesh; the central and state government took cognisance of the report to launch schemes to check deaths and improve the facilities in the health centres and hospitals. He also reported on the social issues in East Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand- migration, farming crisis, water crisis, plight of the deprived communities- Musahar, Vantongiyas, Sahariya and Kol communities. He covers state government departments. He also travels to write human-interest stories and in-depth stories from the ground in the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.Read More