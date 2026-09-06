Healthcare must be ready for old population: NITI Aayog vice-chief
Ashok K Lahiri said rising non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular conditions, are reshaping healthcare needs.
India’s healthcare system must prepare for an ageing population and a changing disease burden, with the focus shifting from merely extending life to ensuring healthy ageing, NITI Aayog vice chairman Dr Ashok K Lahiri said on Saturday.
Speaking at an event at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Lahiri said the health challenges of future generations will be markedly different from those faced today.
“The share of old people is going to increase and the health problems of the old of the future will also be different from what the young suffer today. The patient of tomorrow will not necessarily resemble the patient of yesterday,” he said.
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Disease burden is changing
Lahiri noted that while India continues to grapple with infectious diseases, maternal and child health challenges and undernutrition, the country is simultaneously witnessing a rise in non-communicable diseases.
“We have not completely overcome infectious diseases, maternal and child health care challenges or undernutrition. But at the same time, non communicable diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, obesity and metabolic and liver diseases are increasingly shaping our healthcare needs”.
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Focus shifts to healthy ageing
“This means that the health system we design today must be prepared for tomorrow’s older population. And if we do not age well, provision of healthcare services to the old may prove to be expensive. We need to age well,” he said.
The vice-chairman also expressed concern over the indiscriminate use of medicines, particularly antibiotics. “Antimicrobial resistance reminds us that medicines that save lives today must remain effective for future generations,” Lahiri said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More