Man manages to open ATM for theft, caught in the act in Karnataka | Watch

In a dramatic late-night incident, a man was caught red-handed while attempting to rob an ATM in Karnataka's Ballari, with video of the incident showing him getting overpowered on the spot. The CCTV visual show the man standing in front of an open Automated Teller Machine (ATM), placing back black device inside it before two people come and overpower him(X/PTI)

According to the timestamp on the CCTV visual, the incident took place at around 1:35 am on August 12.

The man was caught in the act by ASI Mallikarjun of the Ballari patrol police, according to news agency PTI.

In another unrelated incident from last month, an unidentified persons looted cash from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Telangana's Adilabad district by cutting it open in the early hours of July 26, news agency ANI reported, quoting police.

The incident took place around 3:30 am in the Ram Nagar area and was detected by police patrol teams during their routine night checks. Officers noticed smoke coming from the ATM and found it had been broken into using a cutting machine.

Mavala police station officials said the ATM had been refilled with cash a day earlier, but the exact amount stolen is yet to be ascertained.

"In the early morning hours around 3:30 am, unknown individuals stole from an SBI ATM in the Ram Nagar area by cutting it with a cutting machine. Till now, we have not received any complaints from SBI officials," they said.

"Our police patrol vehicles and constables inspect all ATM centres daily at night, and our officials noticed smoke coming from the ATM. The SBI officials had added cash to the ATM the previous day, and the theft occurred during the early morning hours. The amount stolen has yet to be determined," they said, adding that an investigation was underway.