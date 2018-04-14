Man rapes 17-year-old blind girl in Ghaziabad

A man allegedly raped a 17-year-old blind girl at her rented accommodation in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh..

The girl was attacked on Wednesday, but it was not until late Friday that the police was alerted. She was found near a temple in Mohan Nagar area where she cried out to the public for help.

The police referred the girl to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further counselling and shelter.

During counselling, the girl said she originally belonged to Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh and was living alone in Ghaziabad in a rented accommodation in the Lajpat Nagar residential colony after her father died about 10 days ago.

She had lost her mother earlier and while staying with her father in Mumbai lost her eyesight due to an adverse medicine reaction.

The father and daughter had moved to Ghaziabad as she was seeking treatment for her blindness from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Her father was working odd jobs to collect the money needed for it.

When he suddenly passed away, the girl was left to fend for herself.

On Wednesday night, an intruder who came on a motorcycle barged into her room and raped her twice. The man then fled the spot after bolting her shut from outside.

After gaining consciousness, the girl raised an alarm after which the landlord opened the door and rescued her.

However, when she told him about her attack, the landlord asked her to approach the police and to vacate the accommodation, CWC Counselor Shalini Singh told IANS.

The landlord also took away all her belongings saying they would be sold to adjust three month’s of rent that was due.

The girl then managed to reach the Parswanath temple in the vicinity but did not manage any help for at least a day. She stayed in a park. It was not until a tea vendor heard her cries late on Friday that she was able to contact the police.

“Initially she was reluctant but due to our counselling she narrated all the sordid details,” Singh said.

The girl was sent for a medical examination. A case was yet to be registered against an unidentified person. Her identity has been withheld as she is a juvenile, Singh added.

Superintendent of Police (City) Akash Tomar said: “We are carefully examining the credibility of her statement to the CWC.”