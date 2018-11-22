Man sent to 5-day police custody in connection with Amritsar grenade attack

The 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the grenade blast at the Nirankari Bhawan in Punjab’s Amritsar was on Thursday produced before a local court, which sent him to a five-day police custody, ANI reported.

Bikramjit Singh was arrested and his associate, Avtar Singh will be arrested soon, chief minister Amarinder Singh had said on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence was the real mastermind of the grenade attack on Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar three days back, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday, adding that the case has been solved.

Three people were killed and 20 injured when two masked bike-borne men forced their way into the prayer hall in Adliwal village of Amritsar on Sunday and threw the grenade on the crowd.

“The person who is the mastermind (of the attack) is Inter-Services Intelligence. These (Harmeet Singh ‘PhD’ alias Happy) are only touts which they were using,” he said.

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harmeet PhD, who has been in Pakistan for more than two decades, was being probed in connection with the attack. He is already the prime suspect accused of strategising the targeted killings of Punjab’s some socio-religious leaders in 2016-17. He is a native of Amritsar district and a doctorate, which earned him the surname of ‘PhD’, his profile with the state intelligence department says.

He has also been booked by National Investigating Agency (NIA) investigating the cases of targeted killings of different community leaders, mainly those belonging to the right wing groups.

He ruled out communal angle to the attack and asserted that it was a terrorist attack. The people at the Nirankari Bhawan were easy targets, and so they were targeted, he said.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 14:07 IST