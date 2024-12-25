Man sets himself on fire near Parliament building, sustains 90% burn injuries

A man on Wednesday attempted to set himself on fire near the new Parliament building, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official. The incident was reported around 3:30 pm. A fire tender was quickly dispatched to the scene to save the man. ((HT (Raj K Raj))

The act of self-immolation occurred near the Railway Bhawan, located opposite the Parliament building in New Delhi. A fire tender was quickly dispatched to the scene to save the man.

"A call regarding the incident near the Railway Bhawan opposite the Parliament building was received at around 3.35 pm and a fire tender was pressed into service," the official told PTI.

Security personnel stationed near Parliament immediately intervened and rushed the man to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for medical attention, the official added.

Who was the man who set himself on fire?

According to DCP New Delhi Devesh Mahla, the man has been identified as Jitendra and he hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. Jitendra set himself on fire in the park that is in front of the Parliament and then charged towards the main gate.

“Today, one person named Jitender tried to commit suicide at the Rail Bhawan roundabout by immolating himself. The fire was immediately extinguished. He is around 30-35 years old,” he said.

“In an investigation, we have found that he is a resident of UP’s Baghpat and that he is in some trouble due to a case registered in 2021 against him in Baghpat. No suicide note has been found. He has been sent to the hospital,” he added.

Jitendra sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and has been admitted to RML Hospital in the city, the agency further reported.

The officials said that the man who is reportedly in ‘very critical’ condition, used a petrol-like substance to self-immolate.

"The local police, railway police, and some civilians quickly managed to extinguish the flames, and the man was sent to the hospital. Preliminary findings suggest the incident may be linked to personal enmity in Bagpat. Further investigations are ongoing," the police told media.

In another separate incident, a 25-year-old man preparing for competitive exams died allegedly by suicide in Patna's Kankarbagh area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar (25), police said.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, Patna Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO-1) Abhinav said, "Sonu was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his room at Hanuman Nagar in Kankarbagh locality on Tuesday night.