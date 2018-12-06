Man stabs wife to death, kills self in front of son in hotel room

A man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife in front of his son at the famous hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, police said Thursday.

Anil Shinde (34), a driver by profession, his wife Seema (30) and their 11-year-old son were visiting the hill station located in Satara district Wednesday, police said

After returning to their hotel room, the couple apparently had a heated argument after their son went to sleep, said a police officer.

The boy woke up to screams and found that his father was stabbing his mother with a knife, he told police. He pleaded with his father to stop, but Shinde allegedly killed his wife and then slit his own throat, the official said.

The boy ran out of the room and alerted the hotel manager who contacted police, he said.

Police took the couple to a nearby hospital where the couple were declared dead.

A case of murder and suicide was registered and autopsy reports were awaited, the officer said, adding that the exact cause of the altercation between the couple was being ascertained.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 19:14 IST