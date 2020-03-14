Man tests positive for coronavirus in UP’s Lucknow; 12 Covid-19 cases in state

india

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 15:40 IST

A 21-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Saturday, the spokesperson of the King George’s Medical University said, taking the number of cases of Covid-19 in the capital to two and 12 across the state.

Dr Sudhir Singh, KGMU spokesperson, said the man is a resident of Indiranagar and was under observation since March 11. He had come in contact with the woman doctor, who had tested positive on the same day.

The woman had returned from Canada on March 8 and went to doctors at KGMU after she had difficulty in breathing.

She also gave a list of people whom she had met after coming to Lucknow to the health department. Her condition is stated to be near normal, said doctors at the KGMU, where she is admitted.

The man who tested positive was one of the people who were under observation at the hospital.

Those admitted included 10 in Agra, one each in Amroha, Azamgarh, Noida and Ghaziabad and nine in Lucknow.

There are 866 out of 3461 travellers who have been screened across the state and are under observation. Till now 651 samples from Uttar Pradesh have been tested and 549 have come back negative.

The state government has invoked the epidemic diseases act for a month and ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state till March 22, among a slew of measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

