Man tests positive for coronavirus in UP's Lucknow; 12 Covid-19 cases in state

Man tests positive for coronavirus in UP’s Lucknow; 12 Covid-19 cases in state

A 21-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Saturday, the spokesperson of the King George’s Medical University said, taking the number of cases of Covid-19 in the capital to two and 12 across the state.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical staffs during the preparation of an isolation ward after the outbreak of Coronavirus, at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI photo)
         
A 21-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Saturday, the spokesperson of the King George’s Medical University said, taking the number of cases of Covid-19 in the capital to two and 12 across the state.

The new case in Lucknow has taken the number of coronavirus-affected in the country t0 83.

Dr Sudhir Singh, KGMU spokesperson, said the man is a resident of Indiranagar and was under observation since March 11. He had come in contact with the woman doctor, who had tested positive on the same day.

The woman had returned from Canada on March 8 and went to doctors at KGMU after she had difficulty in breathing.

She also gave a list of people whom she had met after coming to Lucknow to the health department. Her condition is stated to be near normal, said doctors at the KGMU, where she is admitted.

The man who tested positive was one of the people who were under observation at the hospital.

The state has so far reported 12 coronavirus cases, including eight from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Noida and Lucknow.

On Friday, 23 suspected patients were admitted to different hospitals across the state.

Those admitted included 10 in Agra, one each in Amroha, Azamgarh, Noida and Ghaziabad and nine in Lucknow.

There are 866 out of 3461 travellers who have been screened across the state and are under observation. Till now 651 samples from Uttar Pradesh have been tested and 549 have come back negative.

The state government has invoked the epidemic diseases act for a month and ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state till March 22, among a slew of measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

