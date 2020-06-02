e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 22-year-old man tied to tree, burnt alive in UP for allegedly harassing girl

22-year-old man tied to tree, burnt alive in UP for allegedly harassing girl

A police team immediately reached the spot but agitated villagers in Bhujaini clashed with them and set afire two vehicles.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Pratapgarh (UP)
A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday.
A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday.(File photo for representation)
         

A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday.

A police team immediately reached the spot but agitated villagers in Bhujaini clashed with them and set afire two vehicles.

Ambika Prasad Patel was tied to a tree on Monday night allegedly by Harishankar, Shubham, Ram Milan and others, who set him on fire, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.

Harishankar and Shubham have been arrested, and an FIR was registered, police said, adding that the situation was under control now.

Harishankar had lodged an FIR against Patel on March 1 for allegedly harassing his daughter and posting an objectionable photo of her on social media.

Police suspect this to be the cause behind the killing.

Patel was arrested at that time and also sent to jail.

An FIR was lodged against Patel under sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act, and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

tags
top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defence, legal experts say
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defence, legal experts say
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In