Man tries to extort money by impersonating gangster Goldy Brar's brother, held

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman by impersonating the brother of gangster Goldy Brar, said Punjab Police on Saturday. Police said the preliminary probe revealed that the accused used virtual numbers. (iStock photo)

The accused, identified as Lovejeet, a resident of Bargari in Faridkot, had demanded ₹1 crore as extortion money from an automobile showroom owner and issued death threats to the complainant and his family if the amount was not paid, said the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

Yadav said the preliminary probe revealed that the accused used virtual numbers and social media applications to mask his identity and make extortion calls in an attempt to evade police detection.

While cautioning people to be wary of fake extortion calls, he said that in many recent cases, it has been observed that unknown criminals, without any links with any gangs or gangsters, are exploiting public fear by falsely claiming such associations.

"We appeal to the people to immediately inform the police whenever extortion calls are received so that the law can take its course," said the DGP.

Three months ago, the Anti-Gangster Task Force had busted a fake extortion racket being operated from Malaysia, targeting singers, businessmen and affluent individuals across Punjab.

The accused impersonated members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using fake social media profiles to intimidate potential victims and their families to extort money.

Sharing operation details, Additional Director General of Police, AGTF Promod Ban said that following a complaint regarding extortion, police teams traced the origin of the calls through technical inputs and human intelligence, leading to the identification of the accused, Lovejeet.

The accused was apprehended from Mohali, he said.

The ADGP said that further investigations are underway to uncover any additional links or crimes committed by the accused.

Assistant Inspector General, AGTF, Gurmeet Chauhan said preliminary investigation revealed that Lovejeet, lured by social media and a desire for a lavish lifestyle, resorted to crime.

"He used virtual numbers and encrypted apps to mask his identity while making extortion calls in an attempt to evade police detention," he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Sohana in Mohali.