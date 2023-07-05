Man urinates on tribal labourer, MP CM tells police to invoke NSA

Bhopal/Rewa: A video showing a man urinating on a tribal labourer triggered uproar in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Tuesday, with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordering his arrest under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). A video showing a man urinating on a tribal labourer triggered uproar in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Tuesday. (PTI)

The incident took place on June 26 and came to light on Tuesday after a viral video showed Pravesh Shukla, who claims to be a Bharatiya Janata Party worker on social media, abusing a tribal man sitting in the Kubari market of Sidhi district, and later urinating on him in an inebriated state.

“A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice. I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA,” Chouhan tweeted.

Confirming the incident, Sidhi superintendent of police Ravindra Verma said, “An FIR has been registered against him (Shukla) under section 294 (using obscene language), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.”

The incident also triggered a political slugfest in the poll-bound state with Opposition Congress alleging that the culprit is an associate of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla — a charge the ruling party has denied. “Madhya Pradesh is already number one in tribal atrocities. This incident has put the entire Madhya Pradesh to shame. I demand to give strict punishment to the accused,” MP Congress president Kamal Nath said, claiming that Pravesh Shukla is associated with the BJP.

MLA Kedarnath Shukla, however, dismissed the charge. “Pravesh was never a representative of mine. I just know him,” he said.