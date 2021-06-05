Home / India News / Man who promised to 'rain money' arrested in 52 lakh cheating case
Bagul said the original complaint against Pawar was lodged in Sinhagad in Pune by a businessman who gave him <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52 lakh over a period of time after the accused claimed he could bring about a "money rain" with some rituals.
Bagul said the original complaint against Pawar was lodged in Sinhagad in Pune by a businessman who gave him 52 lakh over a period of time after the accused claimed he could bring about a "money rain" with some rituals.
india news

Man who promised to 'rain money' arrested in 52 lakh cheating case

Kisan Asaram Pawar was held on Thursday by a joint team of Jalna and Pune police, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:27 AM IST

A man was arrested in Mantha in Jalna for allegedly duping a Pune businessman of 52 lakh by promising to "rain money" through some rituals, police said on Friday.

Kisan Asaram Pawar was held on Thursday by a joint team of Jalna and Pune police, an official said.

"Pawar, a resident of Hiwarkheda here, was caught with fake money and items used in his rituals. A decoy customer was sent to verify the complaint against Pawar, and he was held after the confirmation was obtained," Inspector Yashwant Bagul of Mantha police station said.

Bagul said the original complaint against Pawar was lodged in Sinhagad in Pune by a businessman who gave him 52 lakh over a period of time after the accused claimed he could bring about a "money rain" with some rituals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.