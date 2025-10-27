Edit Profile
    Man who raped Indian-origin Punjabi woman in UK remains at large: What we know of suspect in racist attack | Video

    The police in West Midlands have put out some rather blurred footage from a CCTV camera, which gives some clues

    Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 1:13 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The man suspected to have raped an Indian-origin woman in northern England, in what the police are calling a "racially aggravated" attack, remains on the run. The police in West Midlands have put out some rather blurred footage from a CCTV camera, which gives some clues.

    Screenshot from footage released by the West Midlands Police in UK. (YT)
    Screenshot from footage released by the West Midlands Police in UK. (YT)

    The woman, in her 20s, was raped in Walsall on Saturday evening. "Officers established that she had been raped and assaulted at a nearby property by a man she did not know," police said, and issued an appeal marked "urgent" on Sunday for information.

    So far, what we know of the attacker is that he is white, in his 30s, has short or thinning hair, and was when he was captured in the CCTV footage. The footage shows him walking in an outdoor setting, most likely a park.

    While the police are yet to confirm further details, local community groups said the victim is a Punjabi woman. They also expressed concerns as the attack comes just weeks after the racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman in the nearby Oldbury area, reported news agency PTI.

    “This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible,” detective superintendent (DS) Ronan Tyrer, who is overseeing the probe, said on Sunday.

    Police have deployed teams of officers to recover evidence and build a profile of the attacker.

    "It’s vital that we get to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time,” he added, seeking information from the public.

    “It may be that you were driving through the area and have dashcam footage, or you have CCTV that we have not yet recovered. Your information could be the vital breakthrough that we need,” he said.

