Mandaviya to meet health ministers of states tomorrow. Here's what's on agenda

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet health ministers of states and union territories on Wednesday to discuss ramping up Covis-19 vaccination drive in the country, news agency ANI reported. The meeting will be held nearly a week after India crossed the historic ilestone of administering one billion vaccine doses.

Mandaviya will also discuss the delay in administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines in tomorrow's meeting, ANI report further said.

After crossing the one billion doses milestone on October 21, the Union health ministry had said that the government's focus now is to ensure the beneficiaries, who are waiting for their second dose, get a vaccine shot as soon as possible.

In a note today, the central government urged the states and union territories to focus on such beneficiaries.

Wednesday's meeting is expected to discuss the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, according to ANI. The states and union territories have been urged to improve the momentum of vaccination and accelerate its coverage as the country moves forward to vaccinate with the target to vaccinate the eligible population by end of the year.

India has covered 76 per cent of the eligible population for the first dose.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the domestic vaccine manufacturers where he appreciated their hard work. PM Modi also hailed the confidence given by them during the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the domestic vaccine manufacturers praised the never before seen collaboration between the government and industry, and applauded the regulatory reforms, simplified procedures, timely approvals, and forthcoming and supportive nature of the government throughout this endeavour.

Representatives from seven vaccine makers - Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech - participated in the meeting.