Manipur deputy CM Losii Dikho links SoO groups to killing of 6 Nagas

Manipur deputy chief minister Losii Dikho on Sunday alleged that an underground outfit under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact was responsible for the abduction and killing of six Naga civilians, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure strict action against those involved. He said those responsible belonged to a group covered under the SoO arrangement. (X/LDikho51792)

Dikho said the killings of six Naga civilians were “shocking and an unacceptable act that has deeply disturbed the people of Manipur”.

The six Nagas were allegedly abducted by a group of women belonging to Kuki community at Leilon Vaiphei, a Kuki village in Kangpokpi district on May 13, following twin ambushes carried out by unknown armed individuals at two different locations of Noney and Kangpokpi districts. The twin ambushes claimed four lives including a Naga man and three church leaders.

Dikho strongly condemned the recovery of the mutilated bodies of six Nagas saying that, “Such acts, including killing people and mutilating their bodies, cannot be tolerated”.

Without naming any specific underground outfit, he said those responsible belonged to a group covered under the SoO arrangement. He appealed to the PM to intervene and ensure that armed groups operating under the agreement are brought under control.

“I want to appeal to the PM that people under the SoO should be controlled and the situation brought under control. We love peace and want to continue living in peace,” Dikho said.

He said the incident highlighted the urgent need for stronger measures to restore law and order in the violence-hit state, which has been grappling with ethnic tensions and security challenges.

He also called for an end to religious discrimination and persecution, stressing the importance of preserving India’s secular character.

The incident has created a panicky situation among the Naga communities, with several civil society organisations demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and stronger action against armed groups functioning under the SoO pact.

CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh said, “Regarding the demand for removal of Nemcha Kipgen from the post of deputy chief minister, it is normal during the time of public distress.”

“Law is above all of us. The case related to the killing of the six Naga men has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Anyone found involved, whether an MLA, officer or minister, will face punishment under the law,” CM said.

On the issue of the SoO agreement, the CM said lasting peace would remain difficult unless illegal weapons were surrendered.

“Until and unless arms are disarmed, peace cannot be fully restored. Several rounds of discussions are underway with security agencies regarding disarmament,” he said.

Khemchand also announced that an additional COBRA battalion would be deployed to strengthen security operations, noting that the state police alone faced challenges in covering the entire state during anti-insurgency operations.

State home minister Govindas Konthoujam said authorities identified all six victims and were examining demands raised by apex Naga bodies before handing over the bodies to their families.

“We have already identified the six bodies. There are certain demands from apex Naga organisations that the government is examining. Until those issues are addressed, it may take some time to hand over the bodies to their families,” Konthoujam said.

Regarding calls for the abrogation of the SoO agreement, the home minister said that the arrangement was signed jointly by the Centre and the state government and that discussions on the matter were continuing with the Union government.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice in the case while strengthening security measures amid ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur.