Manipur govt notifies hotels, hostel as ‘paid quarantine centres’

Updated: May 16, 2020 07:52 IST

The Manipur government has notified four hotels and a youth hostel in Imphal as “paid quarantine centres” to increase their capacity and number as a rising number of stranded people are coming back from other states.

The four hotels are Hotel Imphal by Classic, Phou-Oi-Bee Hotel, Hotel Tampha (Old) and Hotel Tampha (New), all located at Kabo Leikai Nongpok at North AOC in Imphal, and the youth hostel is at Khuman Lampak in Imphal.

“However, accommodation at these quarantine centres will be provided to those persons who are willing to pay as per rates…on first come first serve basis,” H Gyan Prakash, the special secretary (home), said in a notification issued on May 12.

Dr J Suresh Babu, the state chief secretary, said the total number of beds or rooms available at these centres is about 150 and that state health officials will monitor them as per the guidelines.

The state government is reportedly in the process of establishing 163 quarantine centres in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the hotels is providing a complete package with food for 14 days while the remaining will run on a daily basis with a different price range.

Some of the returnees have started booking rooms while some have already checked-in to avail the facility.

“Some of the guests, including students and aged persons, have already checked-in here. We’re also following all the guidelines,” an employee of the Hotel Imphal by Classic said.

The employee also appreciated the move of the government for initiating the business. A staff of Hotel Tampha (Old) also shared a similar sentiment.

After the imposition of the nationwide lockdown and curfew in Manipur since March end, almost all hotels and restaurants in Imphal have closed down their services.

After the first and second Covid-19 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals last month, the third case was reported on Thursday.