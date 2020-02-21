Manipur varsity V-C dismissed by Centre over irregularities

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:32 IST

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday dismissed vice-chancellor (V-C) of Manipur University, Adya Prasad Pandey, for administrative and financial irregularities along with dereliction of duty.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is a visitor to central universities, gave his assent to a proposal moved by the Union human resource development (HRD) ministry following which V-C Pandey was dismissed, said a senior government official requesting anonymity.

Earlier, a fact-finding committee set up by the HRD ministry found that there was substance in the allegations made against Pandey.

Pandey, who was appointed as Manipur University V-C in October 2016, has been in the crosshairs from the outset as the Manipur University Students’ Union along with the varsity’s teachers and staff unions held protracted protests seeking his removal over a raft of complaints.

His tenure as the V-C became untenable after state government officials requested the Centre to take note of the situation citing law and order concerns. Later, Pandey was put under suspension and was showcaused by the enquiry committee set up to probe charges against him.

According to the official, it emerged that Pandey had stayed away from the university for 189 days, triggering a row.

Though he gave an elaborate reply to the notice, the ministry felt that there was sufficient grounds -- such as making purchases without inviting tenders -- that necessitated his removal

The HRD ministry has been taking a stern view of allegations against V-Cs. In 2016, the vice chancellor of Pondicherry University was removed following allegations of improprieties. In January, the V-C of Allahabad University, RL Hangloo, resigned citing personal reasons after a controversial tenure in which he was accused of administrative irregularities. Also, the V-C of Tripura University, Vijay Dharurkar, resigned recently after a video of a sting operation surfaced showing him accepting bribe.