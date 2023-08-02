‘Only those who practice rajdharma…’: Chidambaram's quip at Centre, state govt over Manipur violence

The Centre has switched off the engine of constitutional responsibility, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and chief minister N Biren Singh-led Manipur government over the handling of the violence erupted in the northeastern state after clashes between two ethnic communities – Kuki and Meitei. Congress leader P Chidambaram(ANI)

Chidambaram further took a jibe at the state government and said if the chief minister ‘has any sense of constitutional morality, he should quit immediately'. Drawing parallels to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ‘rajdharma’ advice to PM Modi after the Gujarat riot, the Congress leader said only those who ‘practice rajdharma, can preach rajdharma’.

4The Congress leader's remarks came a day after the Supreme Court observed that there is a complete breakdown of law and order as well as constitutional machinery in Manipur. It also reprimanded the state police for its lethargic and tardy investigation into the incidents related to ethnic violence, especially related to violence against women. The top court has summoned the DGP of the state police to respond to its queries on August 7.

"How long will it take for the Supreme Court's indictment of the Manipur Government to reach PMO in Delhi and CMO in Imphal?" Chidambaram asked in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter).

He further alleged that the central government is like a driver of the police jeep who told the molested women ‘there is no key’. "The central government has switched off the engine of Constitutional responsibility (Articles 355 & 356) and thrown away the key," he added.

Article 355 of the Indian Constitution deals with the Union government's responsibility to provide protection to every state against internal disturbances and external aggression. Meanwhile, Article 356 deals with the imposition of the President's rule.

The apex court earlier observed that the state police have completely lost control over the law and order situation. It has sought detailed information of cases involving murder, destruction of property and places of worship, arson, rape and loot in segregated format.

(With PTI inputs)