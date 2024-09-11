Manipur violence: Situation tense; colleges shut on September 11-12, internet suspended | 10 points

Amid the ongoing clashes in Manipur, the Manipur government has imposed a five-day internet suspension and curfews in three districts to protect public safety and prevent the spread of false information. A police officer fires a tear smoke shell to disperse demonstrators during a protest march by the students demanding an end to the latest spurt of ethnic violence, in Imphal, Manipur, India, September 10, 2024. (REUTERS)

The Congress has called for Union home minister's intervention, urging corrective measures including decisive action by security forces to restore law and order.

The two warring communities – Meitei and Kukis – have clashed intermittently since last year following a court order for the state to extend the Kukis' special economic benefits and quotas in jobs and education to the Meiteis as well.

Congress MP from Inner Manipur A Bimol Akoijam wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah and called for a thorough investigation into allegations of involvement by illegal immigrants, foreign elements, and the illicit drug mafia in the ongoing unrest.

Here's what we know so far about the recent surge in violence: