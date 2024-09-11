Manipur violence: Situation tense; colleges shut on September 11-12, internet suspended | 10 points
Congress urged Union home minister Amit Shah to investigate allegations of involvement by illegal immigrants, foreign elements and the drug mafia in the unrest.
Amid the ongoing clashes in Manipur, the Manipur government has imposed a five-day internet suspension and curfews in three districts to protect public safety and prevent the spread of false information.
The Congress has called for Union home minister's intervention, urging corrective measures including decisive action by security forces to restore law and order.
The two warring communities – Meitei and Kukis – have clashed intermittently since last year following a court order for the state to extend the Kukis' special economic benefits and quotas in jobs and education to the Meiteis as well.
Congress MP from Inner Manipur A Bimol Akoijam wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah and called for a thorough investigation into allegations of involvement by illegal immigrants, foreign elements, and the illicit drug mafia in the ongoing unrest.
Here's what we know so far about the recent surge in violence:
- Higher education department has announced has ordered both government and private colleges in state to remain shut on September 11 and 12. This decision comes amid ongoing protests calling for peace in the conflict-ridden state.
- Due to the recent surge in violence in Manipur including drone and rocket attacks, the state police have deployed anti-drone systems in the region and are in the process of acquiring additional anti-drone systems and guns.
- Last week, fresh violence erupted in Manipur’s Jiribam district, resulting in the deaths of six people. Suspected Kuki insurgents targeted Nungchappi village, 229 km from the state capital Imphal, where 63-year-old Yurembam Kulendra Singha was killed.
- Jiribam was the site of recent peace talks between Meitei and Hmar leaders, accompanied by security forces commanders. During the meeting, they jointly committed to working towards peace.
- Crowds attempted to loot weapons from the 2nd and 7th Manipur Rifles camps in Imphal on Friday evening. Security forces prevented them by firing blank rounds and tear gas, said police.
- In the Thoubal district on Monday, police said a large mob “overpowered personnel on duty”, snatched arms and fired at the police.
- Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma expressed concerns over fresh incidents of violence in Manipur and said the Government of India needs to intervene in this.
- The Centre has directed deployment of two fresh CRPF battalions comprising about 2,000 personnel for security duties in ethnic strife-torn region.
- A total of 92 checkpoints have been set up across various districts in Manipur, both in the hills and the valley. So far, the police have detained 129 individuals for violations in different districts of the state.
- Over 225 people have been killed and around 60,000 displaced since the clashes began.