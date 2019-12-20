e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Manipur wins award for Best Performing State in Himalayan region

The Rural Engineering Department (RED),Manipur, won the third position in PMGSY for construction of maximum road length using non conventional construction material (Green Technology) among North East and Himalayan States.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 01:24 IST
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Director (SIRD) Manipur H Balkrisna Singh (left) receiving the award in New Delhi.
         

Manipur has won the Best Performing State award from the State Institute of Rural Development in the North East and Himalayan Region for imparting the highest number of training programmes as well as training the highest number of personnel,official sources said.

The National Awards, 2019 which were instituted by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India in a bid to recognize and encourage outstanding performers who are involved in the implementation of various Rural Development programmes, was distributed by Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhavi Niranjan Jyoti. The event was held at the C Subramaniam Auditorium, Pusa Complex in New Delhi on Thursday.

Director (SIRD) Manipur H Balkrisna Singh received the award.

The Rural Engineering Department (RED),Manipur won the third position in PMGSY for construction of maximum road length using non conventional construction material (Green Technology) among North East and Himalayan States.Chief Engineer (RED), Manipur Th Nandakishore Singh received the award.

Manipur also secured the first position under the category of overall performance (small states and UTs) in the implementation of the Shyama Prashad Mukhrejee Urban Mission (SPMRM). Ibochouba Singh, Co-ordinator collected the award.

In the category of awards for implementation of rural housing scheme particularly PMAY (G), Chandel District has been awarded the Best District in the category of construction of one thousand houses target and Deputy Commissioner, Chandel Krishna Kumar collected the award.

In the category of rural employment under MGNREGA, Moreh Block secured the 2nd best block in the country for timely payment of wages and Thorcham village under Chakpikarong block of Chandel district won the best performing Gram Panchayat / village authority (hills). Block Development Officer(Moreh) Irengbam Dinesh Kumar, BDO(Chakpikarong) Seiminthang Lenthang and the chief of Thorchan village got their awards.

