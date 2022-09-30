Manish Tewari pitches for 'consensus' amid poll drama, recalls Pranab Mukherjee

Congress MP Manish Tewari who is speculated to be a contestant in the party's presidential election urged his partymen to recall the wise words of Pranab Mukherjee that certain offices should not be sought and they should be offered. Calling the events that unfolded in the past few days 'unfortunate', Manish Tewari said it's time to close ranks and strengthen the party and work for a consensus and effective presidency. "Leadership, ideological clarity, narrative and transparent access to resources are pillars of 'A' political party," the Congress leader said.

Leadership,Ideological clarity,narrative & transparent access to resources are pillars of ‘A’ political party



Given recent unfortunate events it’s time to close ranks & strengthen @INCIndia recalling wise words of @CitiznMukherjee 👇🏾& work for a Consensus & effective Presidency pic.twitter.com/t2pJbolDpV — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 30, 2022

In this context, he recalled Pranab Mukherjee's words on Congress presidency that it is such a post that it should not be sought, but offered. "Certain offices should not be sought. They should be offered. Congress presidency to be one such office. The old practice of inviting an eminent person to preside over the annual session of the Congress and that person holding office till the next annual session was truly remarkable. My efforts were always focused at having a unanimously chosen or consensus candidate for the office of Congress president," Manish Tewari shared Pranab Mukherjee's words.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON